Loyola bus gets lost on the way to Sweet 16 practice in Atlanta

ATLANTA – In a tournament where there are so many variables to account for, usually the bus isn’t one of the them.

Meticulously planned sometimes months in advance, the transportation for teams to and from the arena is often taken for granted as one of the many simple things that happens during a given tournament weekend.

But for Loyola on Wednesday, they found out just how important that planning can be, and the ability to find the right entrance to get in the arena

Before their morning practice at Philips Arena in Atlanta for their Sweet 16 game against Nevada on Wednesday, the Ramblers’ bus circled the arena for over 30 minutes looking for the correct entrance to the stadium. Eventually they were able to find it, get in, and get on the court in time for their workout prior to Thursday’s contest.

As people who often time things down to the minute, however, the issue with the bus wasn’t exactly the best way to start the South Region final weekend.

“I told our guys, maybe this is like getting a couple of turnovers at the beginning of the game, you’ve got to overcome,” said Moser of the bus snafu. “You’ve got to find a way to overcome adversity and move on and not let it bother you so that’s what we did.”

Indeed the team hit the floor inside the home of the Atlanta Hawks as they prep for their first Sweet 16 contest in 33 years. They do so as one of the stories of the NCAA Tournament, scoring a pair of victories as an 11th seed in Dallas last week on back-to-back last-second buzzer beaters.

This is another one of those unique stories the team can add to their narrative of the 2018 NCAA Tournament – though Moser probably wish this entry wasn’t part of it.

“I know he was starting to get a little bit frustrated, I knew he was,” said guard Clayton Custer of Moser as the bus couldn’t find the entrance. “But I think he kept his cool pretty good. I was proud of him for how he acted, but I know he was probably a little unhappy with our situation for sure.”

One that you don’t actually expect to happen in a tournament of madness.