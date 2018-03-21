Police release sketch of Morgan Park sex assault suspect

CHICAGO — Police released a sketch of a man wanted for sexually assaulting and robbing a woman in the city’s Morgan Park neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened on the 9500 block of South Halsted Street around 5 a.m. on Feb. 22. The suspect approached an 18-year-old woman at a bus stop and announced a robbery. He then ordered the victim to a secluded area and sexually assaulted her. He took her money and left the scene

The offender is described as a black male, 5 feet 5 to 5 feet 7, with a medium complexion, thin build with a short “patchy” beard, according to police. Officials said he was wearing a black North Face fleece style jacket, gray jogging pants, black baseball hat with red color under the brim and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.