1 of 5 Wheaton College football players charged in hazing expected to enter plea

Wheaton College football players charged in hazing expected to enter plea

WHEATON, Ill. — A Wheaton College football player charged in a 2016 hazing incident is expected to enter a plea later today.

Noah Spielman is one of five players accused of injuring a teammate.

21-year-old Charles Nagy says he was kidnapped, beaten and left half-naked on a baseball field.

Authorities also say they bound Nagy’s arms and legs with tape, and put a pillowcase over his head.

Nagy suffered shoulder injuries which required surgery and ended his football career.

Spielman and the others are charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.