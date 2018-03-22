20 people, 2 bunnies and dog displaced in fire on Far South Side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An apartment fire displaced more than 20 residents -- and three pets -- on Chicago's Far South Side.

The fire broke out at a building on 87th near Ashland around 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived within minutes, but they say all of the residents were already out because smoke detectors alerted everyone to the fire.

No one was hurt.

The fire originated in the basement, but the cause is still under investigation.

According to the Chicago Tribune, along with the 20 residents, two bunnies and a dog were also displaced.

The Red Cross is helping relocate the residents who were displaced.