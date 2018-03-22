5 Chicago restaurants make top 100 list

CHICAGO — The votes are in — and Chicago is a big winner in best U.S. restaurants.

OpenTable, the restaurant booking website, compiled more than 12 million reviews, and five city restaurants made it in the top 100 nationwide.

The Chicago restaurants are:

Gibson’s Steakhouse, 1028 N Rush Street Maple & Ash, 8 W Maple Street Carnivale, 702 W Fulton Street Duck Duck Goat, 857 W Fulton Market Girl & The Goat, 809 W Randolph Street

Chicago finished just behind New York and Las Vegas for most restaurants included on the top 100 list.