Chicago’s population drops for 3rd year in a row

CHICAGO — Chicago’s population has fallen for the third year in a row.

The Census Bureau reveals more than 13,000 people left the Chicago area last year.

More than 14,000 people left in the two years before that.

Cook County has the largest decline, but suburban counties actually saw increases.

Out of the country’s top 10 most populous areas, Chicago is the only one to see a decrease in population.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area added the most residents, and could take over as the third largest metropolitan area in the next decade, if the pace continues.

