Elgin authorities to release video of police shooting on I-90 that killed local woman

ELGIN, Ill. — Elgin police are expected to release body camera video Thursday of the fatal shooting of a woman.

Decynthia Clements, 34, took off from a traffic stop on March 12.

Police say Clements refused to get out of her vehicle during an hour-long standoff on Interstate 90.

They say she pulled out a knife and set a fire inside her SUV

She was shot multiple times by an officer when police tried to get her out of the car.

More than 30 hours of police body camera video will be released.

Clements’ family and some community leaders will see the video before its publicly released.