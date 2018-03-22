First look at plans for Lincoln Yards, one proposed Amazon HQ2 site in Chicago

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- We're getting a first look at plans to turn the site of an old steel plant on the North Side into a campus for Amazon's second headquarters.

A big white dome was built on the proposed site known as Lincoln Yards.

Amazon executives have reportedly been touring potential sites but no details have been released.

Local developer Sterling Bay unveiled its plans for the site, which also include a stadium, a dog park and a sledding hill.

Chicago has proposed 10 sites for the Amazon headquarters.

Photos via Sterling Bay –Skidmore, Owings & Merrill