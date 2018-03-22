Lester Wiltfong discusses the Bears’ free agent pickups & Draft prospects on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There are a number of reasons for Bears' fans to be both optimistic and cautious when it comes to the start of the new NFL year.

Ryan Pace has certainly gotten the offensive weapons he needed to early in free agency, but his track record the past few years brings pause for some fans. Meanwhile the team's possibilities in the draft with the eighth overall pick are numerous, with the hopes that Quenton Nelson might fall to them in a quarterback-heavy Top Ten.

Lester Wiltfong of Windy City Gridiron talked at length about both on Thursday's Sports Feed on CLTV. You can watch the editor's discussion on the team with Josh Frydman in the video above or below.