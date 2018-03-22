Patrick Finley talks Bears & NFL Draft on Sports Feed Thursday at Notre Dame

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - If everything went perfectly for the Bears in the 2018 NFL Draft, they would have seen the team's top draft pick Thursday in South Bend.

Quenton Nelson is one of the best prospects in the draft and might be the first pick that's not a quarterback when the selections take place in April. That's a rare feat for an offensive guard, but his performance along with his numbers at workouts could establish the former Notre Dame player as a franchise piece of a line.

Jarrett Payton along with Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times got a chance to see Nelson's workout along with other Irish players on Thursday on campus. They decided to discuss what they saw on Sports Feed Thursday along with the rest of the Bears' offseason.

