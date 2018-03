× Boy, 6, dies after found unresponsive in bathtub on South Side

CHICAGO — Chicago police are investigating the death of a 6-year-old boy found in a bathtub on the South Side.

A family member discovered the child unresponsive around 4:30 a.m. Friday on 74th and Evans.

The child was taken to Comers Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No word yet on whether police consider this to be an accident or a possible crime.