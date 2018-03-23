× Chicago area students prepare for march tomorrow

CHICAGO — Hundreds of thousands of students are expected to march in Washington, D.C. and in other cities at tomorrow’s “March for our Lives” demonstration.

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, boarded planes for Washington yesterday.

They’re calling on Congress and state legislatures for tougher gun laws, after the massacre that killed 17 in their school last month.

One of the rallies will be held here in Chicago.

The event begins with a rally at 11:00 a.m. in Union Park. There will be a number of marches in the suburbs as well.