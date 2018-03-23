Man dies, 2 officers injured in shootout in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Authorities say a man has died and two police officers were wounded in a shootout in Aurora.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Thursday near Galena Boulevard and Lasalle Street.

The Aurora Police Department says two special operations investigators followed a vehicle they’d spotted leaving a suspected gang house, and pulled it over.

Police say the driver fired at them and fled before crashing and running away.

Police say the man and the investigators fired shots and the man was fatally shot.

Police say one investigator had a gunshot wound to a leg that was described as non-life threatening and the other investigator had an injury that wasn’t gunshot-related.

The officers were treated at a hospital. A second person in the vehicle stopped by police didn’t flee and was taken into custody.

The shooting is under investigation.