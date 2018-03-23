Man, 55, fatally stabbed in River North

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- A man was stabbed to death in the city's River North neighborhood.

The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. Friday in the 400 block of North State Street.

Police say a 55-year-old man walked out of an alley with a stab wound to his neck. He made it to the corner of State and Hubbard, but then collapsed.

He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

It's not clear what led up to the stabbing.

Police are classifying this incident as a homicide investigation and are searching for suspects.

No description of the offender at this time.

The area where the man was found is populated by bars and other nightlife that were open during the time of the incident -- including Mother Hubbard's.