Winter Storm Warning, Watch issued for parts of area starting tonight

CHICAGO — A Winter Storm Warning for 5 to 9-inches of snow from this Friday evening into Saturday afternoon is in effect for westernmost Lee, LaSalle and Livingston Counties (pink-shaded areas on the highlighted map). Waiting for a more defined track of the storm center, the Winter Storm Watch calling for 3 to 6-inches of snow later tonight into Saturday afternoon remains in effect for counties adjacent to the warned area to the west and south of Chicago (blue-shaded area on the highlighted map).

With a drying east wind, there is expected to be a sharp cut-off in precipitation with minor snowfall amounts expected in Chicago itself and 1 to 3-inches across closer-in counties just to the west and south of Chicago. Lesser snowfall is also expected to the north and northwest of Chicago.

Where it occurs in significant amounts, this will be a moisture-laden heavy wet snow, difficult to move, and along with strong easterly winds gusting over 30 miles per hour causing very hazardous travel conditions.