7-Day Forecast: Warmup may bring light rain storms
-
7-Day Forecast: Warmup may bring 60’s, heavy rains Tuesday
-
7-Day Forecast: Milder week ahead, light rain possible
-
7-day forecast: Light snow on the way
-
7-Day Forecast: Week starts with flurries, ends with warmup
-
Chicago Weather: At least 3 more inches of snow fell in Chicago area
-
-
Forecast: Heavy snow for Friday’s commute, over a foot possible this weekend
-
Narrow band of freezing rain moves off to the east – area rivers remain at bankfull or in flood
-
7-Day Forecast: Temps. cool as spring begins, weekend storms possible
-
7-Day Forecast: Mixture of rain and snow throughout the week
-
7-day forecast: Mild and sunny weekend ahead
-
-
Forecast: Major snowstorm will bury Chicagoland, over a foot of snow in some areas
-
Winter Weather Advisory continued across the Chicago area until at least mid-afternoon
-
7-Day Forecast: Warm temps continue into early week