Jordan Bernfield gives his thoughts on the building of Loyola’s program on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When he last was on Sports Feed in February, there was a chance they wouldn't even get into the tournament.

Yes, Loyola was the Missouri Valley Conference regular season champions, but since it's viewed as a one-bid league now, the Ramblers would have to win the tournament in St. Louis to guarantee that spot.

Incredible to think that one of the Final Four teams was a bad game away from not making the field at all - and Jordan Bernfield was certainly aware of that.

Hence the play-by-play announcer discussed that at length on Sunday's Sports Feed with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur as Loyola now heads to the Final Four. He also talked a bit about the opening of the Cubs & White Sox seasons that will happen two days before the Ramblers take the floor with Michigan in San Antonio.

Watch Jordan's segments on Sunday's show by clicking on the video above or below.