Tim Baffoe discusses Loyola’s incredible run to the Final Four on Sports Feed

CHICAGO - Of all the madness that could have happened in March, even this was a surprise.

But wouldn't you know, Elite Eight Sunday on Sports Feed would be a discussion on the Loyola Ramblers, who are now headed to the Final Four for the first time in 55 years.

Their incredible run included two wins in Dallas and now two wins in Atlanta, and now Porter Moser will take his team to San Antonio for the National Semifinal against Michigan.

Tim Baffoe of 670 The Score was back on Sports Feed to discuss the Ramblers' improbable run with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Sunday. He also took some time to look ahead to the season openers for the Cubs & White Sox as well.

