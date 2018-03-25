Triton College captures the NJCAA Division II National Championship

DANVILLE – They’ve had a few years of close call and heartbreaks, but finally everything broke right for one of Illinois’ best Junior College men’s basketball programs.

Triton College made their trip to Danville for the National Junior College Athletic Association Division-II National Tournament a successful one as they won four games to capture the National Championship.

The Trojans completed their run with a 89-85 victory over Pima (AZ) Community College on Saturday night at Danville Area Community College to give the River Grove school their first championship in the sport.

Congratulations Trojans! Let the Celebration Begin. Triton defeats Pima College 89-85 to capture first National Championship in Program history. WeRTriton #champions #njcaahoops pic.twitter.com/QbsFKN3L1b — Triton College (@tritoncollege) March 25, 2018

Alondes Williams led the way for Triton with 22 points in the championship game Najee Brown-Henderson had 16, with both being named to the All-Tournament team. Deonta Terrell, who had 15 points on the evening, was named the tourney MVP.

The win over Pima was one of four during the week for the Trojans, who also defeated Ulster CC on Tuesday, host Danville Area CC on Wednesday, then Southwestern CC on Friday.

For the season, Steve Christiansen’s team finishes 34-4.