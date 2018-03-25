Two children killed after fire breaks out in Gary apartment building, officials say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARY, Indiana — Two children were killed after a fire broke out in an apartment building Sunday in Gary, IN, officials confirm.

Witnesses say neighbors rushed to the scene and used a blanket to catch a child who leaped from a fourth-floor window to flee the fire.

Firefighters responding to the scene transported a five-year-old boy and two-year-old girl to Northlake Gary Methodist Hospital, the Gary Fire Department said. They were later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to the Lake County, IN Coroner's Office.

Firefighters remain on the scene, and officials have said they will release more details on the fire Sunday evening.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.