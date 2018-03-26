× 2 children killed in Gary apartment fire identified

GARY, In. — An apartment fire in Gary left two children dead.

The fire started around 11 a.m. Sunday on the fourth-floor of the Lake Shore Dunes apartment complex.

Two-year-old Kailani Gober and 5-year-old Khristopher Gober were killed.

The apartment had no smoke detectors.

An older child jumped to safety with the help of two neighbors.

The Gary Fire Department says firefighters arrived within three minutes of the emergency call. But, some neighbors claim it took the fire department an hour and a half to get there.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.