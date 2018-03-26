3 killed after 2-vehicle collision in Des Plaines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES PLAINES, Ill. -- Three people were killed and two others were injured after two vehicles collided in Des Plaines.

The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Sunday at Rand and Golf Road.

Police say a car with four people inside turned in front of an oncoming vehicle with a single occupant. Three passengers inside of the turning vehicle were killed.

The driver of that vehicle had to be extricated and was transported to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car with one occupant was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries.

The identities of the three people killed have not yet been released.

Police say there's no sign of either driver being drunk or impaired at the time of the crash.

The intersection of Golf and Rand Roads were shut down for hours, but its back open.

Des Plaines police are investigating.