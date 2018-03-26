× Chicago’s pro teams and athletes salute the Final Four bound Loyola Ramblers

CHICAGO – While many around the nation have gotten behind Loyola as they’ve made their incredible run as an 11th seed to the Final Four, the most support has come in their home town.

Following their win over Kansas State in the South Region final, a number of Chicago’s professional sports teams and athletes have sent their congrats to the Ramblers.

That includes the residents of the United Center.

The Cubs tweeted out their trademark bullpen dance as their way to salute the Ramblers.

The Chicago Bears and their players had a few tributes not only to the team but also Sister Jean.

You know the drill by now.

Go get ‘em @RamblersMBB! pic.twitter.com/z7t00Ak8uO — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) March 24, 2018

I wanna have a beer with sister jean — Kyle (@Ky1eLong) March 25, 2018

Final 4 Bound! Congrats @RamblersMBB Keep it rolling! — Mitchell Trubisky (@Mtrubisky10) March 25, 2018

The Chicago Sky also sent their best to the team as well.