Jesse Rogers discuss his new book “Try Not to Suck” on Joe Maddon on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to leaders of teams in the Windy City, there might be no one more unique or had as much success as the man leading the Cubs right now.

That's saying something considering the personalities that have led Chicago teams in the past - but Joe Maddon is quite a unique man.

His managing style and his sometimes quirky ways to motivate his players had not only endeared him to Cubs fans, but also helped the team snap a 108-year championship drought. Hence Jesse Rogers of ESPN decided that a book dealing with the team's incredible run the last four years has to center around the manager.

Jesse appeared on Sports Feed Monday to discuss "Try Not To Suck: The Exceptional, Extraordinary Baseball Life of Joe Maddon," the new book from Triumph with Josh Frydman. He also looked ahead to what, at the moment, looks like a promising 2018 season.

You can watch Jesse's segments on Monday's show, click on the video above or below.