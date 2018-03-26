Mike Tagliere talks free agency, looks ahead to the NFL Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Now that the free agency period is well underway, fans are getting a bit of an idea of what could be ahead for their favorite squad in 2018.

Certainly Bears fans have a bit of optimism after a strong string of signings on offense to start off the month of March. Now their attention turns to the draft, where the Bears will start off with the 8th overall pick.

Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros was on Sports Feed to discuss both free agent moves and the NFL Draft on Monday with Josh Frydman. Of course, he did weigh in on which one of these new Bears could be great Fantasy Football pickups come the fall.

Watch Mike's segments on Monday's show in the video above or below.