Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Service on the CTA's Red Line is back to normal after a bomb squad was called in overnight to investigate a suspicious package.

The incident happened at the Garfield station on the city's South Side.

The package was found by a passenger at 11:30 p.m. Monday near the attendant's booth.

Train service in both directions was suspended between the 47th and 63rd Street stations for two hours.

The station reopened around 2 a.m. after the bomb unit gave an all clear.