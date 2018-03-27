× Loyola Ramblers board buses bound for Final Four in San Antonio

CHICAGO — The Loyola Ramblers men’s basketball team boarded buses Wednesday morning bound for San Antonio, Texas, for the NCAA Final Four.

It’s a trip more than 50 years in the making. The last time the team went to the Final Four was 1963, and the Ramblers won the championship.

A wave of excitement has engulfed the North Side university, and students and alumni alike will follow the team on the road.

Loyola will face University of Michigan at 5 p.m. Saturday in a battle to make it to the championship round of the tournament.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video