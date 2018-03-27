Man steals, crashes ambulance after being kicked out of South Side hospital

CHICAGO — A man is in custody after stealing an ambulance outside of a South Side hospital, and then crashing it.

The incident happened just before 4 a.m. Tuesday at St. Bernard Hospital, 326 W 64th Street, in the city’s Englewood neighborhood.

Police say a 34-year-old man was waiting to be treated at the hospital when he became impatient and disruptive. He was kicked out of the hospital by staff members.

The man then stole an ambulance that was parked just outside of the hospital, and drove it for about a block before crashing into a light pole and street sign.

The man was taken into custody and back to St. Bernard Hospital for treatment.