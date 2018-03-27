Metra UP-NW trains halted after pedestrian struck, killed near Barrington

BARRINGTON, Ill. — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Metra train near Barrington.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday involving Metra UP-Northwest train #606.

The person’s identity is unknown at this time.

Metra UP-NW trains are stopped in both directions near Barrington.

Metra says extensive delays are anticipated on the UPNW line, and riders should seek alternate transportation.

Inbound train No. 618 will not originate at Barrington due to the accident, and will make all stops to Chicago. The next train making station stops from Arlington Park to Mount Prospect will be train No. 624.

CTA will honor Metra tickets on the Blue Line, Rosemont to Irving Park until further notice.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.