Mom charged in Gary fire that killed 2 of her children

GARY, Ind. — A woman whose children died in a Gary fire Sunday has been charged with neglect.

Police said Kristen Gober, 33, left her three young children alone in their apartment for “an extended period of time” Sunday. At some point, a kitchen fire broke out in the apartment in the 5800 block of Forest Court in Gary, Ind.

Gober’s 6-year-old son escaped the fire, police said. But two of her children, 2-year-old Kailani Gober and 4-year-old Khristopher Gober, died of smoke inhalation and burns, according to the Lake County coroner.

Kristen Gober was taken into custody for outstanding warrants, police said. She is now additionally charged with neglect of a dependent causing death, neglect of a dependent and possession of marijuana.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Gary police at 219-755-3855 or 1-866-CRIME-GP.

Another child, 8-year-old Monty Spencer, survived the fire when he jumped from a fourth-floor window into blankets his neighbors were holding below.