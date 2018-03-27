Sister Jean helps fans get free food, gets challenged by Jalen Rose’s grandmother

CHICAGO — For the most part, her rise to the international spotlight has been met with a lot of love and admiration.

There was even more of that for Loyola’s Sister Jean this week as the Ramblers prepare for their first Final Four in 55 years. On Monday, it comes courtesy of a restaurant.

We will be running a promotion on 3/27/18 in celebration of the @RamblersMBB advancement to the FINAL FOUR! Any guest that says the secret phrase "Sister Jean" at the register will receive a free CFA Sandwich! Limit 1 per person, Only Valid at LWT Location #OnwardLU #SisterJean — Chick-fil-A (@cfawatertower) March 26, 2018

The Water Tower Place Chick-fil-A will be giving away a free chicken sandwich to Loyola fans who come into the restaurant Tuesday and say the secret phrase “Sister Jean.” It’s the latest promotion in honor of the team’s chaplain, who has been the star of the Ramblers’ “Cinderella” run as an 11th seed to the National Semifinal.

At the same time on Monday, however, Sister Jean had her first real challenge on social media since Loyola’s run began. It came from a Michigan fan with very deep ties to the team — the 100-year-old grandmother of former Wolverines star Jalen Rose.

Mary Belle Hicks recorded a message that was posted on Rose’s Instagram on Monday, in which she tells Sister Jean that the incredible run of the Ramblers will soon come to an end in the National Semifinal Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

“Sister Jean, it’s been a good ride, but it’s over Saturday,” Hicks said in the video. “Go Blue!”