Willie Wilson running for Chicago mayor again

CHICAGO -- Chicago businessman and philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson announced Tuesday morning he’ll run again for the mayor’s office.

He finished third in 2015 in a five candidate field, getting about 10 and a half percent of the vote.

In the interim, he made a short-lived run for the White House as a Republican.

Wilson was joined by politicians, pastors and a number of business leaders when he made the announcement on the campus of Chicago State University on the far south side.

He told supporters he loves Chicago and Mayor Emanuel has failed the city, raising taxes to levels that hurt poor people the most.

69-year-old Wilson owns a medical supply company and several McDonald’s locations, rising from poverty to wealth.

Recently he’s been active in the movement to reduce bail for people charged with non-violent crimes.

Wilson joins a mayoral field that includes former police superintendent Garry McCarthy and former CPS principal Troy LaRaviere.

Former CPS CEO Paul Valas is also considering a run.

The field could lead to a runoff next April, if none of the candidates gets 50 percent of the vote on February 26, 2019.