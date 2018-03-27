Woman shot during attempted armed robbery on West Side

CHICAGO — A woman was shot during an attempted robbery on the West Side.

The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday near West Roosevelt and Pulaski in Chicago’s North Lawndale neighborhood.

The woman was sitting in her car when she says a man wearing a ski mask approached her vehicle, pointed a gun, and attempted to rob her.

She got out of her car and tried to run away, but that’s when she was shot in the stomach.

She’s in stable condition at the hospital.

Police do not have anyone in custody.