13-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Little Village

CHICAGO — Police are searching for man who forced a 13-year-old girl into a van and sexually assaulted her in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of South Tripp Avenue.

Police say the man had a light blue minivan with tinted rear windows. It was parked in an alley, which is where the assault happened.

After the assault, the man pushed the victim out of the van and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, between 40-50 years of age and bald with blue eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black boots.

If you have any information, contact Chicago police.