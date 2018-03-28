2 shot during attempted robbery in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO — Two people were shot during an attempted robbery on the city’s West Side, according to officials.

Police said a 27-year-old gunman tried to rob a 57-year-old man near a church in the 4400 block of West Maypole Avenue. The 57-year-old had a weapon and a conceal and carry card. Shots were exchanged and the victim was hit in the arm. The suspect was shot multiple tines in the chest.

Officials said both men are now at Mount Sinai Hospital. The victim is in good condition and the suspect is in critical condition.

No further information was provided.