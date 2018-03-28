$8.5 billion O’Hare Airport expansion project cleared for takeoff

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- O'Hare Airport will soon undergo a major transformation.

Chicago Aldermen approved a $4 billion bond issue to get construction going. The vote was 40 to 1.

The project is estimated to ultimately cost $8.5 billion. The airlines will pay for it.

The overhaul will double the airport's size, and include more terminals and gates.

The project is expected to create more than 60,000 jobs over the next eight years.

Two minority caucuses introduced a special resolution that demands the renovation project include fair representation of firms owned by minorities and women.