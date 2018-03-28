Bugs, rat droppings found at several CPS schools after surprise inspections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Public Schools will be performing more inspections after recent ones turned up rats, rodent droppings, and dirty food preparation equipment -- among other issues.

According to The Sun-Times, the district was supposed to inspect 220 schools, but stopped because of the filthy results.

Of the 125 schools reviewed, only 34 passed inspections.

CPS officials say the results are unacceptable and alarming.

The Chicago Teachers Union points to the privatization of janitorial services as to when conditions started to decline.