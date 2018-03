Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- The Chicago City Council is set to vote Wednesday on banning bump stocks and body armor.

Bump stocks turn regular guns into rapid fire assault weapons.

The City Council began talking about bans after the mass shooting in Las Vegas last year.

They council pushed harder after Chicago Police Cmdr. Paul Bauer was gunned down a few weeks ago by a man who was wearing body armor.

The City Council's public safety committee approved several bans. Now it's up to the full council.