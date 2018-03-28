Chicago fire lieutenant charged after reportedly punching firefighter, sources say

CHICAGO — A Chicago fire lieutenant is facing charges after reportedly punching another firefighter in the face.

Sources told WGN News that Chicago fire Lt. Leonard Johnson was charged with misdemeanor battery after an on-duty altercation with a firefighter at the Chicago Fire Department fire house at 95th Street and Charles Street in the Beverly neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Johnson reportedly punched a subordinate in the face twice. According to police, Johnson got into the altercation during roll call.

The victim suffered a laceration to his lip and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Johnson was treated for a cut to his knuckle.

No further information was provided.