Dan Roan looks ahead to the Final Four in San Antonio on Sports Feed

SAN ANTONIO - A very historic, exciting, and potentially incredibly successful weekend is ahead for the Loyola Ramblers and their fans.

Their Cinderella team has arrived in San Antonio for the Final Four, making their first appearance in the National Semifinal in 55 years after an inspired run through the South Region. Ahead for the Ramblers are three days of practice before they take on Michigan Saturday at 5:09 PM.

Dan Roan was there as the team go to their headquarters in Texas on Wednesday and he joined Sports Feed to discuss what's ahead for the group with Josh Frydman.

