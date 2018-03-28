James Fegan previews the 2018 opener for the White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY - For a second-straight Opening Day, the expectations for the present are tempered.

That's a change from the middle part of the decade when the team was all in to win now. That's changed over the last 15 months with the team undergoing a strong rebuild under general manager Rick Hahn, one that at the moment seems to point toward a bright future.

For the moment, however, it's anyone's guess as to how the team might fare in 2018.

James Fegan of The Athletic discussed the upcoming start of the season for the White Sox in Kansas City with Josh Frydman on Sports Feed. They discussed a number of storylines on the squad from Kauffman Stadium, and you can watch their discussion in the video above.