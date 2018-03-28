Woman, 68, carjacked at suburban shopping mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A 68-year-old woman was carjacked Wednesday morning at a suburban shopping mall, according to officials.

Police said two men carjacked an Oakbrook Center Mall employee in the yellow parking garage next to Macy’s around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The woman, who is an employee at CD Peacock, was sitting in her Honda Civic when another car pulled up and blocked her in. A man got out with a gun and stole her car. She tried to get her purse out of the back seat first but the man ran after her and stole it.

The mall released a statement saying it was an isolated incident. The statement said safety is its top priority and they are taking steps to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

One of the cars involved was a stolen white Toyota Camry.That car was allegedly stolen during an armed carjacking in Maywood a couple of days ago.

Police saw the car Wednesday night and chased it. The car crashed and police arrested four people who were inside. They could be connected to what happened at this mall Wednesday morning, but police aren’t saying yet for sure.

Mall employees said they were put on alert earlier this week to be careful when walking to their cars. An elderly woman reported being followed.

Employees said security is an issue because they are encouraged to park so far away from the mall but there were cameras in the parking garage and there is video of what happened.