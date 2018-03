CHICAGO — A 2-year-old girl was found wandering by herself on the city’s West Side.

Police were alerted of the toddler walking alone around 11:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 5200 block of West Lake Street.

She was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park for a check-up, where she was in good condition.

Officers later reunited the girl with her mother and grandparents.