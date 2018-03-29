Blast Off! White Sox hit six homers in Opening Day victory over the Royals

KANSAS CITY – On Wednesday, Rick Renteria said that he wasn’t sure how the 2018 White Sox season might end up going when it is all said and done, but he figured that his young team would be entertaining.

He sure wasn’t lying, at least for Opening Day.

On a chilly afternoon in Kansas City, the White Sox bats were blazing in an incredible display of power against the division rival Royals at Kauffman Stadium. After falling behind 4-0 in the first inning, the team hit six homers and scored 14 unanswered runs in a 14-7 victory that starts off the second year of the team’s rebuilding in exciting fashion.

The half-dozen homers tied a Major League Baseball Opening Day Record, evening them with the 1988 New York Mets output in their first game of the year. Matt Davidson clubbed three homers on the day with Tim Anderson added two while Jose Abreu added another to bring the total to six.

All of this came after starter James Shields allowed four runs in the first inning, three coming on a three-run blast by Lucas Duda that put the White Sox in an early hole. But the offensive explosion after that and Shield’s ability to keep the Royals off the scoreboard in the next five innings helped the pitcher notch his first win over the season.

The fun started in the fourth when the White Sox used a trio of homers to tie the game. Abreu started it off with a two-run homer, and that was followed by solo shots from Davidson then Anderson to tie the game. Yoan Moncada’s double later in the inning gave the White Sox the lead.

Davidson then Anderson added their second homers of the day in the fifth to make it 8-4, then Yolmer Sanchez broke the game open with a three-RBI single in the seventh. In the eighth, Davidson completed the incredible day with a three-run homer to give himself the “Hat Trick” along with 5 RBIs in an opener that showed off the potential power of this young White Sox’s team.