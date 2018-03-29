Dave Eanet wraps up Cubs & Sox Opening Day and previews Loyola’s Final Four on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It figured to be a busy day months ago when the Major League Baseball schedule was announced.

Both the Cubs and the White Sox were scheduled to open their 2018 season with a pair of matinees as each brings a healthy amount of intrigue to their campaign. But then you throw in a surprise appearance by Loyola in the Final Four, and there was not a shortage of things to talk about on Thursday's Sports Feed.

Dave Eanet of WGN Radio joined the show to break down the day for all three teams with Andy Masur in the second half of the show. You can watch their discussion by clicking on the video above or below.