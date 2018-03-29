Former Chicago cop charged with sexually abusing woman while on-duty

CHICAGO — A former Chicago police officer has been charged with sexually abusing a woman while on duty in 2016.

Michael Clifton, 59, is due in bond court Thursday to face one count of criminal sexual abuse and one count of official misconduct.

Police say Clifton sexually abused a 35-year-old woman on September 20, 2016 inside the 005th District Police Station, 727 East 111th St. He retired from the department in January 2017.

He was arrested Wednesday in Lansing following an extensive police investigation.

