Happ’s leadoff homer highlights an 8-4 Opening Day victory for the Cubs in Miami

MIAMI – Their theme in 2018 is #EverybodyIn. Fittingly, their first game of the season had just about everything in it.

There was a dramatic start, a few forgettable slip-ups in the middle part of the game, but in the end their was more offense, some redemption, and as many hoped, a victory.

A wild morning and afternoon at Marlins Park in Miami saw the Cubs blast three homers in an 8-4 victory that helps them “Fly The W” for the first time in the 2018 season.

That included a thrilling start to the Major League Baseball season – a solo homer from leadoff hitter Ian Happ on the first pitch of the game. The Cubs would build a three-run lead but lose it in the third during a sloppy third, but a strong finish guaranteed a successful opening day.

The Cubs have now improve to 80-61 on opening day in their history and for the first time won an opener in the month of March.

Happ’s leadoff homer of Jose Urena was the highlight of a fast start for the Cubs, who got another run on when Jason Heyward was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded then another when Javier Baez walked. Even after the Marlins got to Jon Lester for a run in the bottom half of the inning, Anthony Rizzo got it back with his first homer of the season to right to make it 4-1.

In the fourth, Kyle Schwarber ran into some issues in the outfield. He crashed into the wall hard going for a long fly by Derek Dietrich, which ended up a triple. He came home on a ground out by Justin Bour, and the Marlins got another run later in the inning when Schwarber slid and missed a hit to left by Brian Anderson. Garrett Cooper’s single would bring home the tying score, which was all part of an early day for Lester, who went just 3 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs with three strikeouts compared to three walks.

But the Cubs bats bailed him out immediately as Willson Contreras’ double in the top of the fourth gave the Cubs the lead back. In the seventh they blew the game open again as Schwarber made up for his errors in the field with a long homer to right-center to make it 6-4. Tommy LaStella added two more later in the inning with a double to bring the Cubs to eight runs on the day.

A bullpen committee of four kept the Marlins in check the rest of the way as Steve Cishek, Brian Duesing, Pedro Strop, and Justin Wilson combined to allow just one hit and no runs the rest of the day to help the Cubs celebrate Opening Day in style.