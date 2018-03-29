Illinois heath officials warn of synthetic pot after 17 people report severe bleeding

The substance is also referred to as “fake weed,” ”K2,” and “spice.”

The department initially reported six cases of severe bleeding associated with the use of synthetic pot, but that figure was updated Thursday to 17 cases reported since March 7, the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Tribune also reports that most of the people affected purchased synthetic pot in the Chicago area.

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the public health department, says there is a perception that synthetic pot is a safe and legal alternative to marijuana.

The substance is a mixture of hundreds of chemicals. Shah says it’s unsafe because it’s difficult to know what chemicals they contain or what an individual’s reaction will be.