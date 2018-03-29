Lollapalooza announces daily line-up, single-day tickets on sale at 10 a.m.

CHICAGO — Lollapalooza has announced its daily line-up for this year’s music festival.

2018 headliners include The Weeknd, Bruno Mars, Jack White and Arctic Monkeys.

Arctic Monkeys will play on Thursday, August 2, along with Travis Scoot, Khalid, Camila Cabello and Franz Ferdinand — among many others.

Bruno Mars will play Friday, August 3, along with The National, Post Malone, Tyler, The Creator and The Neighbourhood — among many others.

The Weeknd will play Saturday, August 4, along with Vampire Weekend, Logic, St. Vincent and LL Cool J — among many others.

Jack White will play Sunday, August 5, along with Odesza, Lil Uzi Vert, Portugal, The Man and Gucci Mane — among many others.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL LOLLAPALOOZA DAILY LINEUP HERE

Single-day tickets for Lollapalooza go onsale at 10 a.m. today. Tickets cost $120 plus taxes and fees.

Four-day general admission tickets have officially sold out.

The four-day Lollapalooza Festival will run this year from August 2-5 in Chicago’s Grant Park.

Check out the full line-up on Lollapalooza’s website.