Loyola arrives to their first Final Four in 55 years in style in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – A week ago, their travel to the arena in Atlanta wasn’t quite as smooth.

As one of the 16 teams left in the NCAA Tournament, and one of just four in the South Region, Loyola had some issues with their bus ride to Philips Arena. The driver got lost, circling the venue for over a half-hour before finally getting the Ramblers in for practice and media availability a little late.

Porter Moser wasn’t too happy about it, but his team didn’t seem to mind as they won the next two games to advance to the Final Four.

Now that he’s in that elite group after a win in the Elite Eight, the accommodations and the welcome get ramped up just a little bit.

Upon arriving a the airport in San Antonio, the team got a “Red Carpet” welcome to the city after their plane landed. The Ramblers were taken to a private hangar, where they were greeted by a special Final Four carpet, along with a full band playing them as they arrived.

Loyola Chicago made it to the #FinalFour *God’s Plan starts playing* pic.twitter.com/RcP3YvUPyk — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 28, 2018

Then they got to check out their personalized convertible with the Loyola logo along with the Final Four, as featured in this Twitter video from the NCAA above.

Loyola's riding in style in San Antonio pic.twitter.com/DSFCDYMpvW — Dan Roan (@DRoan) March 28, 2018

In their new custom bus featuring their logo prominently displayed on each side, the team got a full police escort from the airport to their hotel. That wasn’t something they got in their first two stops of the tournament, but this is the Final Four, and things get a little more fancy.

“We had the whole highway down, I was ready for the black motorcade, I thought there was a presidential emblem somewhere. I was like ‘Is this for the Ramblers?'” said Moser after the team arrived on Wednesday. “I was quite a motorcade coming here.”

The Ramblers have landed, live Final Four coverage starts at 4:00 @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/E6qZKQwUZW — Dan Roan (@DRoan) March 28, 2018

After the team arrived at their hotel, the signed a few autographs, dropped off their suitcases, and then headed to a light practice before things officially get going on Thursday with a few news conferences.

It’s going to be a historic weekend for the Ramblers no matter what the do on the floor, and the beginning was as good as they might have hoped.